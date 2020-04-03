The NBA is proposing to the players' association that players take a 50 per cent paycheque reduction beginning Apr. 15, while the players have counter-proposed a 25 per cent paycheque reduction, beginning in mid-May, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The NBA, like other sports around the world, has suspended their season in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With no revenue coming in from games, both sides appear to be in agreement of some sort of reduction in play. It's just not clear how much will be reduced and when.