The NBA has postponed the Bulls-Pistons game on Tuesday and Bulls-Raptors on Thursday amid Chicago's coronavirus-related roster crisis, the league announced.

The Bulls had 10 players in the league's health and safety protocols as of Monday morning and were in jeopardy of not having enough healthy players to field a team Tuesday.

The minimum requirement of players for a game is eight.

The lengthy list of Bulls in the league's health and safety protocols includes Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Troy Brown Jr., Coby White, Javonte Green, Matt Thomas, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson.

Once players enter the league's protocols, they must quarantine for 10 days or until they return two negative PCR tests within a 24-hour window.

The Bulls have added at least one new player to health and safety protocols for three straight days since their outbreak started at the beginning of the month. The team did not hold an organized practice on Monday.