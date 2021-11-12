The National Basketball Association and the NBPA are recommending that all players, coaches and other Tier 1 personnel receive a COVID-19 booster shot "as soon as possible" according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Sources: The NBA has informed teams that the league and NBPA is recommending that all players, coaches and Tier 1 personnel receive a booster vaccine dose “as soon as possible” in light of the current coronavirus situation and increasing cases. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2021

Charania adds this comes in light of the current COVID-19 situation and increasing case counts.

The NBA said earlier in the week that those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 but elect to not receive a booster shot may be subjected to game-day testing again beginning on Dec. 1. That date varies depending on when the person was originally vaccinated, as well as what type of vaccine they received.

This comes as such as Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Chicago Bulls centre Nikola Vucevic remain in the league's health and safety protocols and are expected to miss multiple games.