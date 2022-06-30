39m ago
NBA Free Agency Blog: Booker, Jokic earn supermax deals
Free agency opens Thursday in the NBA, with teams able to begin negotiating at 6 p.m. ET with players who are not under contract. Some deals will be struck quickly, others not for weeks, and in almost all circumstances those new contracts won’t be able to be signed until July 6 at the earliest.
TSN.ca Staff
NBA Free Agency has officially opened as teams can negotiate with players who are not under contract. Stay up to date on the latest around the league right here on TSN.ca.
Booker, Jokic sign supermax deals
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker are finalizing a four-year, $214 million supermax contract extension that the All-NBA guard is set to sign as soon as next week.
In Denver, Charania reports that the Nuggets and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic have agreed to a five-year, $264 million contract extension, the richest deal in NBA history. The fifth season (2027-28) will be a player option at $60 million.
The Phoenix Suns and All-NBA guard Devin Booker are finalizing a four-year, $214 million supermax contract extension that he’s set to sign as soon as next week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022
Booker will also be the cover athlete for NBA 2K23, per sources.
Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has agreed to a five-year, $264 million supermax contract extension with the Denver Nuggets, the richest deal in NBA history, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fifth season (2027-28) will be a player option at $60M.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022
Beal signs supermax deal with Wizards
All-star Bradley Beal has agreed to a five year, $251 million contract to stay with the Washington Wizards, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Malik Monk signs with Kings
Free agent guard Malik Monk is finalizing a two-year deal worth $19 million with the Sacramento Kings, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Jordan signs with Nuggets
Free agent centre DeAndre Jordan is finalizing a deal to join the Denver Nuggets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Hartenstein signs with Knicks
Free agent centre Isaiah Hartenstein has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the New York Knicks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Oladipo returns to Miami
Free agent guard Victor Oladipo is returning to the Miami Heat on a one-year, $11 million deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Tucker joining 76ers
Free agent swingman P.J. Tucker is finalizing a three-year, $33.2 million deal to join the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Simons staying in Portland
Guard Anfernee Simons have agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Portis returning to Bucks
Free agent forward Bobby Portis Jr. has agreed to a four-year, $49 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
House to join 76ers
Free agent swingman Danuel House has agreed to a two-year deal worth $8.5 million for him to join the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Jones staying in Memphis
Free agent Tyus Jones have agreed to a two-year, $30 million deal to stay with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.