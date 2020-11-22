Which teams have improved with their free agent signings?

The NBA's official start to free agency opens today at 12:01 p.m. et. Keep it here for all the rumours and trades from the Association.

Lakers the favourites for Marc Gasol?

The latest report pertaining to three-time all-star centre Marc Gasol is that the Los Angeles Lakers "have emerged as a serious suitor" for Gasol's services, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, who adds that a chance to chase another title with the defending champion Lakers as well as living in Los Angeles are appealing to Gasol.

The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as a serious suitor for Marc Gasol, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Championship chase and L.A. are appealing for Gasol. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 22, 2020

There have been a plethora of reports pertaining to Gasol. Late Saturday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Toronto Raptors were still working to convince Gasol to return to their team.

At this hour, Toronto is still working to convince free agent Marc Gasol to return on a new deal, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/p8kHA9js0k — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

Wojnarowski also reported Saturday that the Golden State Warriors could be interested in the 35-year-old.

Another Western Conference team showing interest in signing Marc Gasol, sources tell ESPN: Golden State. https://t.co/L2uGswJn82 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

Gasol has been with the Raptors the past season and a half, joining the team at the trade deadline during the 2018-19 season and helping Toronto win their first NBA Championship.

In 70 regular season games with 62 starts for Toronto, Gasol has averaged 8.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Sampson returning to Pacers

Free agent forward JaKarr Sampson has agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed minimum contract to return to the Indiana Pacers, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Free agent JaKarr Sampson has agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed minimum contract to return to the Indiana Pacers, his agent Aaron Turner tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 22, 2020

Sampson averaged 4.6 points and 2.6 rebounds last season