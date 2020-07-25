A person with knowledge of the matter said Saturday the NBA is investigating how long Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams should be in quarantine after he left the bubble for personal reasons. The league's probe revolves around whether Williams was in a club during his trip to Atlanta for a family member's funeral, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

The NBA has a process for determining quarantine length for those who leave the bubble, depending on what people did after they left and if they continued getting daily coronavirus tests. The quarantine period can exceed 10 days if NBA rules are not followed.

The primary issue in Williams' case is a since-deleted photo of Williams with recording artist Jack Harlow, the person told AP. Williams is wearing an NBA-issued mask in the photo, the sort that is believed to have only been available inside the Disney bubble — and would debunk any argument that the photo had been taken previously.

“He’s back here. I can tell you that much," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “And, obviously, those got out and that’s something we didn’t enjoy seeing -- or like."

The Clippers open seeding-game play July 30 against the Los Angeles Lakers.