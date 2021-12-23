The NBA and NBPA are in talks on shortened quarantine periods for players who test positive for COVID-19, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania tweets the two sides are discussing allowing players to return after as little as six days depending on the testing cycle threshold.

Currently, any player who receives a positive COVID-19 test must spend a minimum of 10 days away from their team or return two consecutive negative PCR tests within a 24-hour span.

Earlier this week, commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN's Malika Andrews that the league has no plans to pause its season amid dozens of players being placed in health and safety protocols over the last two weeks. Silver also added that Omicron is the dominant strain of variant being detected throughout the league.