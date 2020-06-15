NBA players spent the weekend discussing the best use of their social influence and discussing how their possible return to play would affect the Black Lives Matter movement, NBAPA executive director Michele Roberts told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN story with @RamonaShelburne: NBPA’s Michele Roberts tells ESPN the players spent weekend discussing how they could best use "our obvious influence … to make sure we enhance and move this movement forward" rather than distracting from it. https://t.co/qU0Of058My — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2020

On Friday, Kyrie Irving led a call that included close to 100 NBA players and argued against the players returning to the 2019-20 season. Roberts tells ESPN that in the wake of that meeting, the players spent the weekend talking about how they can best help in the current times.

"It's not a question of play or not play," Roberts said to ESPN. "It's a question of, does playing again harm a movement that we absolutely, unequivocally embrace? And then whether our play can, in fact, highlight, encourage and enhance this movement That's what they're talking about. They're not fighting about it; they're talking about it."

ESPN reports that there is no indication the current return to play plan is in jeopardy, though there are some players that are expected to sit out rather than play in Orlando.

On Friday, in a call which reportedly included fellow stars Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony and Donovan Mitchell, Irving and several other players spoke up about not supporting the NBA resuming the season amid the recent unrest from social injustice and racism in the United States as well as around the world.

The NBA’s 22-team restart plan was approved unanimously by team representatives and near unanimously by the owners (29-1).