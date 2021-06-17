Can PG lead the Clippers to an NBA title without Kawhi?

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 6 on Friday against the Utah Jazz with the right knee injury that also forced him to sit out Game 5, head coach Ty Lue announced.

Despite missing Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers were able to win on Wednesday and are now one win away from eliminating the top-seeded Jazz and advancing to the Western Conference Finals.

The 29-year-old Leonard is averaging 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists over 11 games this postseason. The two-time NBA Finals MVP averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists over 52 games with the Clippers in 2020-21, his second year with the team.

As for the Jazz, guards Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley are questionable for Game 6. Mitchell, 24, has been dealing with a sore right ankle for the entire postseason while Conley has not played in the series against Los Angeles due to a hamstring strain.