Here is the 2022 NBA Playoffs schedule on TSN featuring U.S. matchups (all times Eastern). For a list of available Toronto Raptors games, click here.

2022 NBA Playoffs on TSN - U.S. Matchups Date Game Time Matchup TSN Network Pre-Game April 16 1pm Game 1 - Jazz vs. Mavericks TSN1 Noon April 16 3:30pm Game 1 - Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies TSN1 April 16 8:30pm Game 1 - Nuggets vs. Warriors TSN1 (JIP @ 21:30 TSN4) April 17 3:30pm Game 1 - Nets vs. Celtics TSN4/5 (TSN3) 3pm April 18 10pm Game 2 - Nuggets vs. Warriors TSN1 (JIP @ 22:30 TSN4) April 19 7:30pm Game 2 - Hawks vs. Heat TSN1 April 20 7pm Game 2 - Nets vs. Celtics TSN1/4/5 April 20 9:30pm Game 2 - Bulls vs. Bucks TSN1/4 (JIP @ 22:30 TSN5) April 21 9pm Game 3 - Mavericks vs. Jazz TSN5 April 21 10pm Game 3 - Warriors vs. Nuggets TSN1/3 (JIP @ 23:00 TSN4) April 22 7pm Game 3 - Heat vs. Hawks TSN1/4 (JIP @ 19:30 TSN3) April 22 9:30pm Game 3 - Suns vs. Pelicans TSN1/3/4 April 23 4:30pm Game 4 - Mavericks vs. Jazz TSN4 April 24 1pm Game 4 - Bucks vs. Bulls TSN3/5 April 24 3:30pm Game 4 - Warriors vs. Nuggets TSN3/5 12:30pm April 25 TBD Game 4 - Celtics vs. Nets TSN April 25 TBD Game 5 - Jazz vs. Mavericks TSN April 26 TBD Game 5 - Hawks vs. Heat TSN April 26 TBD Game 5 - Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies TSN April 26 TBD Game 5 - Pelicans vs. Suns TSN April 27 TBD Game 5 - Nets vs. Celtics TSN April 27 TBD Game 5 - Bulls vs. Bucks TSN April 28 TBD Game 6 - Suns vs. Pelicans TSN April 29 TBD Game 6 - Celtics vs. Nets TSN April 29 TBD Game 6 - Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves TSN April 29 TBD Game 6 - Warriors vs. Nuggets TSN April 20 TBD Game 7 - Pelicans vs. Suns TSN May 1 TBD Game 7 - Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies TSN