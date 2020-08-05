The NBA and Players' Association announced Wednesday that zero players tested positive for COVID-19 after the league's latest round of testing at the NBA campus at Disney World.

A total of 343 players were tested as part of the league's latest round of testing since it last announced results on July 29.

