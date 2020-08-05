1h ago
NBA records zero positive COVID-19 cases
The NBA and Players' Association announced Wednesday that zero players tested positive for COVID-19 after the league's latest round of testing at the NBA campus at Disney World.
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Magic 109, Pacers 120
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The NBA and Players' Association announced Wednesday that zero players tested positive for COVID-19 after the league's latest round of testing at the NBA campus at Disney World.
NBA and NBPA Announce COVID-19 Test Results pic.twitter.com/ZE2rbLBirq— NBPA (@TheNBPA) August 5, 2020
A total of 343 players were tested as part of the league's latest round of testing since it last announced results on July 29.
More to come.