How the Capela, Covington, Beasley four-team trade shakes up the deadline

With the trade deadline just one day away, TSN.ca keeps track of the latest rumours from around the NBA up until Thursday's 3:00 p.m. ET cutoff.

The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers have had "exploratory conversations" about forward Kyle Kuzma, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Kuzma, 24, has seen his production drop this season after the addition of Anthony Davis to the Lakers.

Kuzma has started in just six of the 39 games he's suited up for this year, after starting in 105 games over his first two seasons.

His 13.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game are both career lows, and he's shooting just .432 from the field - also a career low -

Still, the Michigan native has value, and could net the Lakers a better asset as they look to make a deep run in the playoffs for the first time since winning a championship in 2010.

For New York, Kuzma would join a young core that includes Canadian RJ Barrett, as the organization looks to climb out of the NBA's basement.