The NBA has informed teams of a $121 million salary cap and tax level of $147 million for the 2022-23 season, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania adds that both figures are $2 million higher than previous estimates.

The current salary cap for the 2021-22 season sits at $112.4 million while the tax level is at $136.6 million. The minimum team salary must account for 90 per cent of the salary cap.