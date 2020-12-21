The NBA announced on Monday that the Milwaukee Bucks will be stripped of their 2022 second-round pick after an investigation found that the team violated league free agency rules in its pursuit of impending restricted free agent Bodgan Bogdanovic.

NBA announces loss of second-round pick for the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/gHxSRj3lNO — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 21, 2020

The investigation concluded that the Bucks had conversations about a contract for the 28-year-old swingman prior to the permitted date for talks.

A native of Serbia, Bogdanovic spent the past three seasons with the Sacramento Kings. In mid-November, a sign-and-trade deal between the Bucks and Kings that would have seen Bogdanovic head to the Bucks in exchange for Ersan Ilyasova, Donte DiVincenzo and D.J. Wilson was agreed upon, but the deal collapsed a short time later and a revised version of it was not pursued.

Days later, Bogdanovic signed a four-year, $72 million offer sheet with the Atlanta Hawks which the Kings chose not to match.