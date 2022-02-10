Could the Lakers move Westbrook before the trade deadline?

Keep up to date with all the rumours and trades ahead of the NBA's trade deadline at 3pm ET/12pm PT. TSN.ca has you covered with the latest.

Celtics pull off another deal

The Boston Celtics are trading Josh Richardson to the San Antonio Spurs for Derrick White, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Spurs will be Richardson's fifth team in just under five years. He is averaging 9.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 44 assists so far this season.

White, 27, is averaging 14.4 points on 42.6 per cent shooting in 49 games so far this season.

Nets, Sixers pull off humungous trade

The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojarowski.

This comes after weeks of rumours about a potential superstar swap and a season-long stalement between Simmons and the Sixers that has resulted in the former No. 1 overall pick not playing a game yet this season. Wojnarowski reported Thursday morning that Harden prefered a trade to the 76ers but did not officially make the request because of potential backlash of requesting a trade in consecutive seasons.

Harden is on the shelf with a hamstring injury and had already been ruled out for Brooklyn's game in Washington against the Wizards Thursday night. That would have been the fourth game in a row he's missed.

The 32-year-old is averaging 22.5 points per game but is shooting just 41.4 per cent from the field, his lowest total from the field since his rookie season in 2009-10. Brooklyn enters play Thursday having lost nine games in a row and currently sits in the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Celtics-Magic swap

The Boston Celtics are trading guard P.J. Dozier, centre Bol Bol, a future second-round pick and cash to the Orlando Magic for a future second-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Both Bol and Dozier are out for the season with injuries.

Meanwhile, Yahoo's Chris Haynes reports the Magic are waiving guard E'Twaun Moore.

Raptors deal Dragic to Spurs

The Toronto Raptors are trading point guard Goran Dragic and their 2022 first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for forward Thaddeus Young, Drew Eubanks and the Detroit Pistons' 2022 second-rounder, according to multiple reports.

The pick is protected 1-14 and 1-13 in 2023, turning into future seconds.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the deal gets the Raptors to $3.75 million below the luxury tax and creates Bobby Webster and Co. a $5.3 million trade exception. Eubanks has a $1.9 million non-guaranteed contract for the 2022-23 season.

Dragic started the season-opener for the Raps and went on to play in the first four games but was then benched on Oct. 27 and didn’t appear in a game again until Nov. 13. In late November, Dragic stepped away from the team due to personal reasons and has not played since.

Young is averaging 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in 26 appearances for the Spurs this season.

Blockbuster four-team deal

The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring former Toronto Raptors big man Serge Ibaka in a four-team trade, according to multiple reports.

Marvin Bagley III will head from the Sacramento Kings to the Detroit Pistons as part of the deal while guard Donte DiVencenzo will end up with the Kings. Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson are heading to the Pistons while Rodney Hood and Semi Ojele are heading to L.A.

Here is a full breakdown of the deal via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kings: Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson.

Bucks: Serge Ibaka, two future second-round picks, cash.

Clippers: Rodney Hood, Semi Ojele.

Pistons: Marvin Bagley Jr.

Beasley prefers to stay in Minnesota

Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley averaged close to 20 points per game through his first two seasons in Minnesota but has seen both his scoring and minutes drop off dramatically.

Beasley said Wednesday that he would like to remain in the Twin Cities past Thursday's trade deadline but acknowledged that anything is possible.

"I'm just working hard and doing what I gotta do, whether I'm here or somewhere else. I'd rather be here, but it's a business, so you can never know what can happen," the swingman said via Timberwolves reporter Dane Moore.

Beasley enters play Thursday averaging 12.3 points per game on 38 per cent shooting from the field while playing seven fewer minutes a night compared to last season.

How possible is a Westbrook trade?

ESPN's Dave McMenamin said on SportsCenter Wednesday night the Los Angeles Lakers would like to move Russell Westbrook in order to "rip the Band-Aid off to be able to move forward this season."

However, it isn't that simple.

Westbrook has largely struggled this season is is making $44.2 million this season and has a player option of $47 million for 2022-23. The 33-year-old is avaraging 18.3 points per game -- well below his career average of 22.9 -- and has not been efficient, either, shooting 43.5 per cent from the field, 29.8 per cent from three and 66.5 per cent from the line.

A Westbrook trade on Thursday is highly unlikely according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, however the Lakers could be looking to add at the guard position. Wojnarowski adds the Lakers are looking at Dennis Schroder of the Boston Celtics and Alec Burks of the New York Knicks.

Schroder spent last season with the Lakers and was reportedly offered a lucrative extension at one point. Burks has struggled shooting the ball this season for the Knicks (38.2 per cent) but has handled the majority of the point guard duties with Derrick Rose sidelined and Kemba Walker in and out of the lineup.

What trades have happened so far?

Here is a look at all the deals to happen so far in February across the NBA

Feb. 9

Alexander-Walker heads to Portland

Jazz get:

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (via Portland)

Juancho Hernangomez (via San Antonio)

Blazers get:

Joe Ingles (via Utah)

Elijah Hughes (via Utah)

Second-round pick (via Utah)

Spurs get:

Tomas Satoransky (via Portland)

Second-round pick (via Utah)

Thunder add Okpala

Heat get:

2026 second-round pick

Thunder get:

KZ Okpala

Feb. 8

Kings-Pacers blockbuster

Pacers get:

Tyrese Haliburton

Buddy Hield

Tristan Thompson

Kings get:

Domantas Sabonis

Justin Holiday

Jeremy Lamb

2023 second-round pick

McCollum heads to Big Easy

Pelicans get:

CJ McCollum

Larry Nance Jr.

Tony Snell

Blazers get:

Josh Hart

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Tomáš Satoranský

Didi Louzada

2022 first-round draft pick (protected)

2026 second-round pick (whichever is better between teams)

2027 second-round pick (whichever is better between teams)

Feb. 7

Cavs bring in LeVert

Cavaliers get:

Caris LeVert

2022 second-round pick (via Miami)

Pacers get:

Ricky Rubio

2022 first-round draft pick (lottery protected)

2022 second-round pick (via Houston)

2022 second-round pick (via Utah)

Feb. 4

Clippers acquire Powell, Covington

Clippers get:

Norman Powell

Robert Covington

Blazers get:

Eric Bledsoe

Justise Winslow

Keon Johnson

2025 second-round pick (via Detroit)