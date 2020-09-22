NBA unlikely to start until January 2021

It might not be until the new year that we see the 2020-21 NBA regular season get going.

In an interview on Tuesday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver told CNN’s Bob Costas that his “best guess” is the NBA will not begin next season until at least January.

Silver added that the goal is "to play a standard season."

While also saying that the league wants to play in home arenas, in front of fans.

