The NBA and ESPN are working on televising a H-O-R-S-E competition involving several high-profile players, sources say. Players would shoot in isolation – presumably in home gyms – and match shots against competitors. Details are still being finalized. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 4, 2020

This would be the second event that the NBA would be putting on during the COVID-19 outbreak, with the first being a 16-player NBA 2k basketball tournament.

The report comes less than 24 hours after ESPN's Brian Windhorst said that the NBA is pessimistic about restarting the season.