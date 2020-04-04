2h ago
NBA working to set up game of H-O-R-S-E
The NBA and ESPN are working on televising a H-O-R-S-E competition involving several high-profile players, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
TSN.ca Staff
Wojnarowski adds that players would shoot in isolation, and match shots against competitors.
This would be the second event that the NBA would be putting on during the COVID-19 outbreak, with the first being a 16-player NBA 2k basketball tournament.
The report comes less than 24 hours after ESPN's Brian Windhorst said that the NBA is pessimistic about restarting the season.