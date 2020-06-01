The National Basketball Coaches Association has put together a committee to help fight racial injustice and reform after the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis last week, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"As NBA coaches – both head and assistant coaches — we lead groups of men, most of whom are African American, and we see, hear and share their feelings of disgust, frustration, helplessness and anger," part of the statement read. "The events of the past few weeks – police brutality, racial profiling and the weaponization of racism are shameful, inhumane and intolerable."

The likes of Steve Kerr, Greg Popovich, Lloyd Pierce, David Fizdale and Stan Van Gundy were some of the coaches selected to the committee.

All 30 of the NBA's coaches joined a Zoom call on Saturday and several more participated in a committee meeting Sunday. Additionally, there's a Tuesday call scheduled to discuss ways to take action in NBA cities as soon as possible, according to Wojnarowski.

"As a diverse group of leaders, we have a responsibility to stand up and speak out for those who don’t have a voice – and to stand up and speak out for those who don’t feel it is safe to do so," the statement continues.

"Witnessing the murder of George Floyd in cold blood and in broad daylight has traumatized our nation, but the reality is that African Americans are targeted and victimized on a daily basis. As NBA coaches, we cannot treat this as an isolated incident of outrage.

"We are committed to working in our NBA cities with local leaders, officials and law enforcement agencies to create positive change in our communities. We have the power and platform to affect change, and we will use it."

The statements included the signatures of 33 current and former NBA coaches.