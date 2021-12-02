With the National Capital Commission looking for “bold and transformational” ideas for LeBreton Flats, the director of the LeBreton project says the NCC is open to a possible arena for the Ottawa Senators.

“The door is open,” Katie Paris told reporters on Wednesday. “We understand that the Senators owner has been vocal in the media about looking for another location for the arena. If it’s of interest of him or to the Senators, then the door is open.

“But we also want to make sure that we get going on this project,” she added. “So we are looking for other ideas and we want to make sure that we consider the whole range of ideas before moving forward.”

LeBreton Flats is federally-owned land in central Ottawa near the Ottawa River. The Senators currently play out of the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, Ont.

The Senators previously had plans for a new arena in LeBreton Flats after a bid to redevelop the site won preferred status in 2016, but a legal dispute between team owner Eugene Melnyk and development partner Trinity Developments caused plans to fall through.