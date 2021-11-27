BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Tariq Lamptey kept setting up chances for Brighton. His teammates kept missing them.

Neal Maupay was the biggest culprit in the 0-0 draw at home to Leeds in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Lamptey is back fit after nine months out injured and the former Chelsea right back was a constant danger with his pace and delivery, creating five opportunities in the first half alone at Amex Stadium.

Maupay squandered two of them, shooting over from inside the six-yard box with the goal at his mercy and then volleying wide at the near post. The French striker was starting after three straight games on the bench but trudged off after being substituted in the 68th.

Substitute Solly March struck the post in the 89th for Brighton, too.

Leeds didn't threaten Brighton's goal until substitute Tyler Roberts brought two late saves out of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, and continues to miss last season's top scorer Patrick Bamford, who hasn't played since Sept. 17 because of injury.

Leeds stayed in 17th, one place above the relegation zone, while Brighton was eighth and hasn't won any of its last eight league games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports