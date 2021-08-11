'To represent Canada is a dream come true': Cooper proud to be behind Canada's bench

The Winnipeg Jets and defenceman Neal Pionk have agreed to a four-year extension worth 23.5 million to avoid arbitration, the team announced Wednesday.

The #NHLJets have agreed to terms with Neal Pionk on a four-year contract!



DETAILS: https://t.co/5cBL3csDGY

The deal carries an average annual value of $5.875 million.

The 26-year-old restricted free agent appeared in 54 games last season for the Jets, scoring three goals and adding 29 assists for 32 points. He also recorded four assists in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games before the Jets were bounced by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round.

It was Pionk's second season in Winnipeg after coming over in a deal with the New York Rangers along with a first-round pick in exchange for blueliner Jacob Trouba.

The Omaha, Neb., native was signed as a college free agent by the Rangers in May of 2017 and has 16 goals and 117 points in 226 NHL regular season games.