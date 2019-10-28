Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott will make his season debut Tuesday night against the Washington Capitals.

Head coach Mike Babcock confirmed Monday that Dermott was ready to return after pairing with Justin Holl during the team's practice Monday.

Dermott, who has not played this season after undergoing off-season shoulder surgery, is eligible to be activated off long-term injured reserve at any point now. The 22-year-old had four goals and 13 assists in 64 games for the Maple Leafs last season. He added a goal and two assists in seven playoff games in Toronto's first-round defeat to Boston.

Zach Hyman, who is also eligible to be activated off LTIR, has not been cleared to return, Babcock said Monday. Hyman spent Monday's practice skating as an extra along with Nic Petan. He has been out since undergoing ACL surgery on his knee following the Maple Leafs playoff exit in the spring.

Morgan Rielly was absent from practice Monday, with Kevin Gravel skating in his spot beside Cody Ceci, while Jake Muzzin and Tyson Barrie were, as usual, paired together.

#Leafs lines at practice:



Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Marner

Moore-Spezza-Kapanen

Timashov-Shore-Gauthier

Hyman, Petan



Gravel-Ceci

Muzzin-Barrie

Dermott-Holl



Andersen

Hutchinson



Regular spot for Dermott. Looks like he could be ready to get back in the lineup. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) October 28, 2019

The Maple Leafs dropped to 6-5-2 on the season with Saturday's loss to the Montreal Canadiens.