WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Nelson Nogier to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of US$700,000.

Nogier, 23, played one game for the Jets in 2018-19 and suited up for 74 with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League, picking up one goal and eight assists.

The Saskatoon native has played in 10 games with Winnipeg and 147 with Manitoba during his career.

The Jets picked Nogier in the fourth round (101st overall) in the 2014 NHL draft.

