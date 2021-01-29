Newly acquired winger Patrik Laine is expected to arrive in Columbus on Friday after spending time in Ottawa while working to receive his work visa, according to Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda.

Svoboda adds that upon arriving in Columbus, Laine is have to undergo a 48-quarantine before joining team activities. With the Blue Jackets playing in Chicago Sunday, Svoboda reports Tuesday is the earliest Laine could make his team debut.

As of this moment, new #CBJ forward Patrik Laine remains in Ottawa, where he was getting his work visa situation straightened out, but the expectation is he will be flying to Columbus this afternoon. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) January 29, 2021

Laine was acquired along with Jack Roslovic from the Winnipeg Jets last week for centre Pierre-Luc Dubois and a third-round pick.

Roslovic made his season debut Thursday for the Blue Jackets, going without a point in 14:44 of ice time in a 3-2 shootout win over the Florida Panthers. Dubois is currently spending 14 days in quarantine in Winnipeg before he can join the Jets.

Laine, 22, had two goals and an assist in his lone game with the Jets this season. He was sidelined with an upper-body injury at the time of the trade.