MOOSE JAW, Sask. – History was made Tuesday afternoon on Day 5 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

New Brunswick’s Andrea Crawford tallied seven points in the seventh end against Manitoba to set a new Scotties record for most points scored in a single end.

After some misses by undefeated and top-ranked Manitoba, led by Kerri Einarson, Crawford basically had an open hit to score her seven points. They would go on to win 13-7 to improve to 2-3, handing Manitoba their first loss of the Canadian women’s curling championship in the process.

Crawford discusses record setting victory Andrea Crawford discusses record breaking win, having scored seven points in one end. Setting a new Scotties Tournament record for the largest single end score.

“We said after the end that it was one of those ends that kind of crept up. We definitely didn’t see it coming until the end. Just a couple of little misses on their part that allowed us the open shot,” said Crawford.

“I had to settle myself down, for sure. It was a big shot. We wanted to score and go ahead as much as we could. Definitely had some nerves there and had to settle myself down.”

The 34-year-old human resources manager says she can’t remember putting up a seven-ender before today.

“Never had a seven-ender. If I ever had an eight-ender, it was a long time ago, maybe in juniors,” she said.

New Brunswick plays Quebec Tuesday night and wraps up round-robin play Wednesday night against defending champion Chelsea Carey of Team Canada.

“We had a good game last night and our goal today was just to build on last night’s game, so I think we’re happy with how we did that,” she said. ​