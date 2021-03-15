The New England Patriots have reached agreements with coveted tight end Jonnu Smith and nose tackle Davon Godchaux, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN.

Smith, the former Tenessee Titans TE reached an agreement on a four-year, $50 million contract with the Patriots, per Rosenhaus. The deal includes $31.25 million fully guaranteed.

Smith, 25, finished the year with 41 receptions for 448 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games (14 starts).

Godchaux, the former Miami Dolphins nose tackle, reached an agreement for two-years and up to $16 million, with $9 million fully guaranteed, per Rosenhaus.

Godchaux appeared in just five games for the Dolphins last season, recording 16 tackles.