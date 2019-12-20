New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is expected to suit up when they take on the Houston Texans on Saturday, according to The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

From @gmfb: #Patriots WR Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder) is listed as questionable for the game against the #Bills, but he's expected to play. pic.twitter.com/7nfoJWqr90 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2019

Edelman has battled shoulder issues much of the year - his knee injury is a more recent development - though his availability for Week 16 was never in doubt.

Rapoport also noted that Edelman should be "less banged up" this week than he was a week ago in Cincinnati.

The 33-year-old is coming off of a two catch, five yard outing in a 34-13 Patriots win over the Bengals.

On the season, the wide out has 92 catches 1,019 yards and six touchdowns.