The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will not be taking the field this Sunday due to COVID-19.

The game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday has been postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams, the league announced.

The game will be rescheduled to either Monday or Tuesday night.

The news comes shortly after the Patriots announced that a player on the team had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Late last night we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19," the team wrote in a statement that was released Saturday morning.

"The player immediately entered a self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and were negative for COVID-19."

It is the second game this weekend that has been affected by COVID-19. After an outbreak on the Titans, the matchup between Pittsburgh and Tennessee was postponed — originally for a day or two, and then until Oct. 25 as the positive tests accumulated.

To fit it in, the Steelers' game against Baltimore that day was pushed back to Nov. 1.

The Patriots had been planning to fly to Kansas City on Saturday afternoon. Instead, players left the facility to await further instructions.

Earlier this week, Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty said the league might have grown overconfident after making it through training camps and the first two weeks of the season without a major outbreak.

“But at the end of the day, we are in a pandemic," he said. "So what happened in Tennessee, although it kind of shocks us, it’s not really surprising. I think we all knew at some point we might get some positive tests.

“So it’s like, ‘We got this,’” he said. "I think this is just a little shocker, but it’s also a wakeup call, like ‘Hey, the virus is still here and it will affect any and everybody. It doesn’t care that we’re trying to play football.’”