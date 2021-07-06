Toronto-born wide receiver N'Keal Harry believes it's time to move on from the New England Patriots.

Jamal Tooson, the agent for the 2019 first-round pick, confirmed in a statement to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network that he's requested a trade from the team.

Statement from #Patriots WR N’Keal Harry’s agent Jamal Tooson, who has formally requested a trade for the 2019 first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/3xdJbbar28 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 6, 2021

“For the past several months, I have been working in cooperation with the Patriots behind the scenes to put a plan in place to allow N’Keal to thrive in New England,” Tooson wrote the a statement. “Through two seasons, he has 86 targets, which obviously hasn’t met the expectations the Patriots and N’Keal had when they drafted a dominant downfield threat who was virtually unstoppable at the point of attack in college. Following numerous conversations with the Patriots, I believe it’s time for a fresh start and best for both parties if N’Keal moves on before the start of training camp. That’s why I have informed the Patriots today I am formally requesting a trade on behalf of my client."

Harry, 23, has appeared in 21 games over two seasons for the Patriots, making for 14 starts.

In 2020, the Arizona State product recorded 309 yards receiving on 33 catches with a pair of touchdowns and a fumble.

Tooson believes that his client is ready to break out.

“N’Keal understands a key ingredient to production is opportunity," Tooson wrote. "He will continue to work hard to develop and refine his craft after missing a large portion of his rookie year to injury. His draft-day expectations for his NFL career have not changed. We are confident success is just around the corner for him and will aggressively pursue it.”

Harry has two years remaining on his rookie deal and is owed $1.4 million this season and $1.9 million in 2022.