The New England Patriots have re-signed running back James White to a two year, $5 million contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Correction: It's a two-year, $5 million deal for James White. $2.5M average. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022

White, 30, played just three games last season after sustaining a hip subluxation in Week 3, which forced him out for the remainder of the campaign. He finished his shortened season with 10 carries for 3.8 yards and one touchdown, while adding 12 receptions for 94 yards.

The receiving back has spent his entire eight-year career with the Patriots after being drafted by the club in the fourth round (130th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. In 95 career games, White has amassed 381 receptions for 3,278 yards and 25 touchdowns, adding 319 carries for 1,278 yards and 11 scores.

White was a key part of the Patriots Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons, totalling 139 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.