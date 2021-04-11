The New Jersey Devils have acquired defenceman Jonas Siegenthaler from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a conditional third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Siegenthaler, 23, has played just seven games with the Capitals this season and has not recorded a point. He has played 97 career NHL games, recording two goals and 11 assists. Siegenthaler was drafted No. 57 overall by the Capitals in the 2015 NHL Draft.

The conditional third-round pick being sent to Washington originally belonged to the Arizona Coyotes and was acquired by the Devils as part of the Taylor Hall trade.