The New Jersey Devils have acquired goaltender Louis Domingue from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Tampa Bay will receive New Jersey's own seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft if any one of the following conditions is met:

1) Domingue plays in seven NHL regular-season games for the Devils during the 2019-20 NHL regular season; or

2) Domingue plays in one NHL playoff game for the Devils during the 2020 NHL playoffs; or

3) Domingue is traded by the Devils prior to the start of the 2020 Draft.

The 27-year-old was with the Syracuse Crunch and will report to the Devils' AHL affiliate, the Binghamton Devils.

In four games with the Crunch, Domingue posted a 2-1-1 record with a 3.81 goals-against average.

Domingue comes with NHL experience as he had a 21-5 record for the Lightning in the 2018-19 season and has a career record in the NHL of 55-49-8.