The New Jersey Devils have signed defenceman Sami Vatanen to a one-year, $2 million contract.

The 29-year-old scored five goals and 23 points in 47 games this past season split between the Carolina Hurricanes and Devils. He had three assists in seven playoff games as the Hurricanes were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Bruins in five games.

Originally drafted in the fourth round (106th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks at the 2009 NHL Draft, Vatanen was dealt to the Devils on Nov. 30, 2017, along with a conditional third-round pick, in exchange for Adam Henrique, Joseph Blandisi and a 2018 third-round pick. He was acquired by the Hurricanes on Feb. 24 in exchange for Janne Kuokkanen, Fredrik Claesson and a conditional 2020 fourth-round pick.

Vatanen won a bronze medal at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi with Finland.

He is coming off a four-year, $19.5 million contract.

The Finnish defenceman has 45 goals and 194 points in 434 career NHL games. He has six goals and 26 points in 51 career playoff games.