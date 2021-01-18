The New Jersey Devils claimed goaltender Aaron Dell off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

The Devils also claimed goaltender Eric Comrie from the Winnipeg Jets last week after Corey Crawford retired.

Devils have some time before figuring out what to do with Eric Comrie.

Aaron Dell will need one-week quarantine before needing to be activated by Devils. https://t.co/9MqP5nsLjz — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 18, 2021

Dell has not appeared in a game for Toronto this season. He had a 12-15-3 record last season with the San Jose Sharks, posting a .907 save percentage and a 3.01 goals-against average.

In four seasons with the Sharks prior to joining the Leafs, the 31-year-old posted a career 2.75 goals-against average and .908 save percentage over four seasons.

Forward Jason Spezza, also waived by the Leafs on Sunday, cleared waivers on Monday, along with Brett Ritchie, Alex Biega and Joel Kellman.

Calgary Flames placed defenceman Michael Stone on waivers Monday after signing him to a one-year, two-way deal.