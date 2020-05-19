LeBrun: Return to play committee 'progressing' on what a return format could look like

Cory Schneider said Monday he hasn't "entertained thoughts of retirement at all" and remains focused on playing out his contract and contributing to the New Jersey Devils.

The 34-year-old goaltender has split time this season between the Devils and their AHL affiliate in Binghamton. In 13 NHL games this season, he has a 3-6-2 record with a .887 save percentage and a 3.53 goals-against average.

"I have two years left on my contract and my obligation and my goal is to do that and see where it goes from there," Schneider told NHL.com. "I'm not naive to the business side of things, but feel that when I'm playing well, I can do a lot for our team on the ice and off the ice. That's the role that I want to fill."

Schneider, who carries a $6 million cap hit on his current deal, has been serving as MacKenzie Blackwood's backup since being recalled earlier this season. Blackwood, 23, has a 22-14-8 record this season with a .915 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average. He is scheduled to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in 2013, Schneider has appeared in just 39 games for the Devils over the past two seasons after undergoing hip surgery. He appeared in a career-high 69 games with the team in 2014-15 and topped 57 appearances in each of the following two seasons.

The Devils sat last in the Metropolitan Division when the season was paused on March 12.