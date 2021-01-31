New Jersey Devils forward Kyle Palmieri will miss Sunday’s game following protocols, due to a COVID-related absence, the team announced.

#NEWS: Following protocols, RW Kyle Palmieri will not play today due to a Covid-related absence. pic.twitter.com/3cE03PgyyB — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 31, 2021

The Devils are playing a matinee game on the road against the Buffalo Sabres, to wrap up a weekend set.

Buffalo defeated New Jersey 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday, Palmieri logged 18:23 of ice time in the loss.

The 29-year-old has appeared in eight games this season for the Devils and has three assists and a plus-1 rating.

He is in his sixth season with the Devils and has also spent five years with the Anaheim Ducks.