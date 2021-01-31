1h ago
Devils F Palmieri out Sunday due to a COVID-related absence
New Jersey Devils forward Kyle Palmieri will miss Sunday’s game following protocols, due to a COVID-related absence, the team announced. The Devils are playing a matinee game on the road against the Buffalo Sabres.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Devils 3, Sabres 4 (SO)
The Devils are playing a matinee game on the road against the Buffalo Sabres, to wrap up a weekend set.
Buffalo defeated New Jersey 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday, Palmieri logged 18:23 of ice time in the loss.
The 29-year-old has appeared in eight games this season for the Devils and has three assists and a plus-1 rating.
He is in his sixth season with the Devils and has also spent five years with the Anaheim Ducks.