New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier underwent successful surgery to repair a frontal sinus fracture and is expected to miss approximately three weeks, the team announced on Tuesday.

#NEWS: Nico Hischier Injury Update:



On Monday, Hischier underwent successful surgery to repair the frontal sinus fracture he suffered on February 27. He is expected to return to action in approximately three weeks.https://t.co/nC0Hyudxnd — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 16, 2021

Hischier sustained the injury when he was struck by a puck in the visor on February 27 in a game against the Washington Capitals.

The 22-year-old was placed on injured reserve on March 4 and was also in the concussion protocol, which he has subsequently cleared.

Hischier has appeared in five games this season for the Devils and posted two goals and one assist.

The Brig, Switzerland native was the first overall pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.