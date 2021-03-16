1h ago
Hischier out three weeks after sinus surgery
New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier underwent successful surgery to repair a frontal sinus fracture and is expected to miss approximately three weeks, the team announced on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier underwent successful surgery to repair a frontal sinus fracture and is expected to miss approximately three weeks, the team announced on Tuesday.
Hischier sustained the injury when he was struck by a puck in the visor on February 27 in a game against the Washington Capitals.
The 22-year-old was placed on injured reserve on March 4 and was also in the concussion protocol, which he has subsequently cleared.
Hischier has appeared in five games this season for the Devils and posted two goals and one assist.
The Brig, Switzerland native was the first overall pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.