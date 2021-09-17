The New Jersey Devils signed Fredrik Gauthier to a professional tryout contract on Thursday.

Gauthier, 26, was held without a point in two games with the Arizona Coyotes last season and had two goals and seven points in 18 AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners.

A first-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2013, Gauthier has 13 goals and 31 points in 170 career NHL games.

 Gauthier is the fourth player attending Devils camp on a professional tryout after the team signed Jimmy VeseyMark Jankowski and Tyler Wotherspoon to PTOs on Tuesday.