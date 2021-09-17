Bold predictions for NHL season from the boys

The New Jersey Devils signed Fredrik Gauthier to a professional tryout contract on Thursday.

Gauthier, 26, was held without a point in two games with the Arizona Coyotes last season and had two goals and seven points in 18 AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners.

#NEWS: We have signed Fredrik Gauthier to a PTO contract. pic.twitter.com/M9QKEhi7Iw — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 17, 2021

A first-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2013, Gauthier has 13 goals and 31 points in 170 career NHL games.

Gauthier is the fourth player attending Devils camp on a professional tryout after the team signed Jimmy Vesey, Mark Jankowski and Tyler Wotherspoon to PTOs on Tuesday.