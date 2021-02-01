The National Hockey League has announced that the New Jersey Devils will have their games postponed through at least Feb. 6 as a result of four additional players being added to the league's COVID Protocol Related Absence List. As a precaution, the team's training facilities have been closed to all players on the active roster and will remain so until further notice, effective immediately.

The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the team's regular-season schedule.

The Devils COVID Protocol list now includes Mackenzie Blackwood, Connor Carrick, Aaron Dell, Andreas Johnsson, Janne Kuokkanen, Michael McLeod, Kyle Palmieri, Sami Vatanen, Pavel Zacha, and Travis Zajac.