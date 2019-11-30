According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, he is hearing that the New Jersey Devils have started to listen from teams on the possibility of acquiring forward Taylor Hall.

Hearing that the Devils have started to listen from teams on Taylor Hall. Doesn't mean they will for sure trade him but given their place in the standings and the magnitude of a potential deal, GM Ray Shero is now in listening mode... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 30, 2019

LeBrun says it doesn't mean that they will for sure trade him but given the team's place in the standings and the magnitude of a potential deal, Devils GM Ray Shero is now in listening mode.

If and when he's dealt, I would expect the deal to have a conditional nature to it so that if he re-signs with his new club there will be additional asset(s)... Either way, this isn't necessarily a deal _ if it happens _ that must wait until the Feb. 24 deadline.... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 30, 2019

If and when Hall is dealt, LeBrun also expects a potential deal to have a conditional nature to it so that if Hall re-signs with his new club, there will additional asset(s).

Hall, 28, was originally acquired by the Devils on June. 29, 2016 in exchange for defenceman Adam Larsson. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Edmonton Oilers after they drafted him first overall at the 2010 NHL Draft.

He won the Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP in 2018 and was named to the First All-Star Team that same year. The Devils have made the playoffs once in Hall's tenure with team, where they lost in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Devils are currently last in the Metropolitan Division and second-last in the Eastern Conference.