Hall excited for season to get started with Subban and Hughes in the mix

New Jersey Devils head coach Jon Hynes is not concerned about the possibility of Taylor Hall playing this season on an expiring contract.

"Taylor's invested here," Hynes said, per NHL.com. "And if it winds up where his contract isn't done, it's not going to affect who he is as a person and what he believes."

Both Devils general manager Ray Shero and Taylor Hall's agent, Darren Ferris, denied a report in June that suggested Hall wasn’t interested in signing a contract extension with the team. The 2018 Hart Trophy winner is signed through this upcoming season at a $6 million cap hit on the seven-year deal he signed with the Edmonton Oilers in 2012. He became eligible for an extension on July 1.

"I think with the connections he's made here, the relationships we have, and how both parties have handled it, has been professional," Hynes added. "This is part of what it is, and when it's time to play and practice and be part of the team, I foresee no issues at all."

Hall did not play this past season after Dec. 23 and underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in late February. Prior to the injury, Hall had 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 points. Hall led the Devils last season with 39 goals and 54 helpers.

The Devils, who missed the playoff for the sixth time in the past seven seasons this year, have added P.K. Subban, Wayne Simmonds and first-overall pick Jack Hughes this off-season.

"We talked before the P.K. trade and usually we meet at one point in summer, which I'll do with him a little bit later in July," Hynes said. "So all things are good with him. I think he's excited about the additions that we have on our team. And it's nice to see him in a good frame of mind. He's moving along and training [in Toronto] the right way."

Hall, meanwhile, said earlier this summer he could follow John Tavares and Artemi Panarin and test the free agent market next July.

"You're starting to see players want to – I don't know if it's paid what they're worth – but they want to see what's out there and see what the other 30 teams have to offer," Hall said in June. "That's in the players' rights. That's what we fought for.

"If you have time, I think it's wise to take it and make sure you make the right decisions."