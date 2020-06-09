2h ago
Devils' head coaching search on pause
After New Jersey Devils interim head coach Alain Nasreddine told reporters Tuesday he hasn't heard anything on his job status, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported the process is on pause until a later time.
TSN.ca Staff
LeBrun added Nasreddine was one of four final candidates for the job before the hiring process was paused. LeBrun also reported general manager Tom Fitzgerald still holds the interim tag while ownership is talking to candidates, including Fitzgerald.
Nasreddine took over for the fired John Hynes earlier in the season and has led the Devils to a 19-16-8 record through 43 games.