The New Jersey Devils have signed defenceman Connor Carrick to a two-year, $3 million deal, the team announced on Tuesday.

The #NJDevils signed defenseman Connor Carrick (@connorcarrick) to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1,500,000.



Carrick scored two goals and nine assists in 34 games last season split between the Dallas Stars and New Jersey Devils.

The Devils acquired Carrick from the Stars in exchange for defenceman Ben Lovejoy on February 23.

The 25-year-old as also appeared for the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs over the course of his 201 game NHL career.