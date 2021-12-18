New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils announced that P.K. Subban had been placed in the NHL's Covid protocols. 

The defenseman who was held out of the team's previous game as a precaution, is the fifth Devil to enter protocol, joining Ryan Graves, Christian Jaros, Nico Hischier and Jesper Boqvist.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues have added Oskar Sundqvist to the NHL's Covid protocol.

Vancouver Canucks

Tyler Myers is the newest Canucks player to be added to the NHL Covid protocols.

The team announced Saturday that the defenseman was being added to the growing list of NHL players in protocol. 