Subban among several players added to COVID protocol

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils announced that P.K. Subban had been placed in the NHL's Covid protocols.

The defenseman who was held out of the team's previous game as a precaution, is the fifth Devil to enter protocol, joining Ryan Graves, Christian Jaros, Nico Hischier and Jesper Boqvist.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues have added Oskar Sundqvist to the NHL's Covid protocol.

Oskar Sundqvist has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. https://t.co/7bwGrnwESv #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 18, 2021

Vancouver Canucks

Tyler Myers is the newest Canucks player to be added to the NHL Covid protocols.

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers has been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) December 18, 2021

The team announced Saturday that the defenseman was being added to the growing list of NHL players in protocol.