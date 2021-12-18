2h ago
Subban among several players added to COVID protocol
The New Jersey Devils announced that P.K. Subban had been placed in the NHL's Covid protocols.
TSN.ca Staff
New Jersey Devils
The defenseman who was held out of the team's previous game as a precaution, is the fifth Devil to enter protocol, joining Ryan Graves, Christian Jaros, Nico Hischier and Jesper Boqvist.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues have added Oskar Sundqvist to the NHL's Covid protocol.
Vancouver Canucks
Tyler Myers is the newest Canucks player to be added to the NHL Covid protocols.
The team announced Saturday that the defenseman was being added to the growing list of NHL players in protocol.