Subban set for hearing over Zegras trip

New Jersey Devils defenceman P.K. Subban is set for a hearing over tripping Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Wednesday.

New Jersey’s P.K. Subban will have a hearing today for Tripping Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 3, 2021

The incident in question occurred during the Devils' 4-0 loss on Tuesday. Subban was not assessed a penalty on the play.

Subban, 32, was fined $5,000 last week for tripping Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic.

In his 13th NHL season and third with the Devils, Subban has three assists in eight games.

Coincidentally, Zegras was the recipient of the hit for which the NHL most recently suspended a player.

Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette was given a two-game ban for boarding Zegras during Sunday's game.