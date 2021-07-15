The New Jersey Devils announced a two-year deal for impending restricted free agent Michael McLeod on Thursday.

The deal for the 23-year-old centre carries an average annual value of $975,000.

Welcome back, Motor Mike!

A native of Mississauga, Ont., McLeod is heading into his fourth NHL season.

In 52 games last season, his third in the NHL, McLeod scored nine goals and added six assists.

The 12th overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft out of his hometown Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League, McLeod has nine goals and 11 assists in 85 career games.

Internationally, McLeod has represented Canada on a number of occasions, including back-to-back IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in 2017 and 2018, winning a gold and silver medal, respectively.