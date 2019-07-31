The New Jersey Devils re-signed defenceman Will Butcher to a three-year, $11.2 million contract on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration.

Butcher, whose arbitration hearing was scheduled for August 2, will carry a $3.73 million cap hit on his new deal.

The 24-year-old scored four goals and scored 30 points in 78 games this season.

Butcher was drafted in the fifth round (123rd overall) by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2013 NHL Draft. After four years at the University of Denver, Butcher signed as a free agent with the Devils. He was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2017-18.

He is coming off a two-year, entry-level contract.

The American defenceman has 74 points in 159 games.