1h ago
Devils recall G Schneider from AHL affiliate
The New Jersey Devils have recalled veteran goaltender Cory Schneider from the Binghamton Devils, the team's American Hockey League affiliate. In order to make space for Schneider on the roster, the Devils assigned fellow goalie Evan Cormier to Binghamton.
TSN.ca Staff
Schneider has recorded a 0-4-1 record with a .852 save percentage and a 4.59 goals-against average in the NHL this season with the Devils. The 33-year-old is now in his 12th season in the NHL.