The New Jersey Devils have recalled veteran goaltender Cory Schneider from the Binghamton Devils, the team's American Hockey League affiliate.

#NJDevils NEWS: New Jersey has assigned G Evan Cormier to Binghamton (AHL).



In order to make space for Schneider on the roster, the Devils assigned fellow goalie Evan Cormier to Binghamton.

Schneider has recorded a 0-4-1 record with a .852 save percentage and a 4.59 goals-against average in the NHL this season with the Devils. The 33-year-old is now in his 12th season in the NHL.