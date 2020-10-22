The New Jersey Devils have signed veteran defenceman Dmitry Kulikov to a one-year contract worth $1.15 million.

The 29-year-old scored two goals and added eight assists over 51 games with the Winnipeg Jets in 2019-20, his third season with the franchise.

"Kulikov is an experienced, physical left-shot defenseman who skates well," said Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.. "His ability to play both the right and left side brings value to our defense corps."

Selected 14th overall by the Florida Panthers in 2009, Kulikov has 35 goals and 135 assists over 677 career games with the Panthers and Jets.

The Russian is coming off a three-year, $13 million contract signed with the Jets in 2017.