Kinkaid on signing with the Canadiens: 'I'm really excited for the opportunity to play in front of those fans'

The New Jersey have signed forward Wayne Simmonds to a one-year, $5 million contract, the team announced Monday.

#NJDevils news:



The club has agreed to terms with right wing Wayne Simmonds on a one-year contract worth $5,000,000. pic.twitter.com/6HrpsM99Xt — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 1, 2019

The 30-year-old scored 17 goals and tallied 30 points in 79 regular season games with the Philadelphia Flyers and the Nashville Predators. Simmonds played only two playoff games with the Predators after suffering a lower-body injury against the Dallas Stars.

Simmonds was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings 61st overall in the second round of the 2007 NHL Draft. After spending eight seasons with the Flyers, Simmonds was traded to the Predators in February in exchange for Ryan Hartman and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2020.

The Canadian forward is coming off a six-year, $23.85 million contract.

Simmonds has 243 goals and 474 points in 841 career NHL games.